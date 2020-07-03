MPD: Woman wanted for kidnapping, theft after 3-year-old found walking down Stage Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a woman wanted for kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.
Police said a woman stole a 2004 Buick Century from Nana’s Market at 3004 Overton Crossing in Frayser.
Investigators said a 3-year-old child was in the back of the car when the vehicle was stolen.
MPD says the child was found several hours later by Bartlett police walking down the middle of Stage Road. Officers returned the child to its mother.
No arrests have been made at this time. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
