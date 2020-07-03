Ole Miss announces ‘Campus Ready’ plan for fall semester

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss has announced its plans for instruction in the upcoming semester.
According to the university’s “Campus Ready” plan, classes are scheduled to begin Monday, August 24 and the last day of classes will be Tuesday, November 17.
Final exams will be administered from November 18-20 and November 23–24.
The university says this modified schedule was created in light of the likelihood of travel in later months and to help decrease the spread of COVID-19 or any other flu-like illness.
Ole Miss has also put in safety precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to help reduce the spread of the virus.
The school’s listed policies include:
- Face masks or cloth facial coverings: These will be required in all classrooms, hallways, auditoriums, instructional spaces, laboratories, common areas, shared spaces, and restrooms. They also need to be worn in outside spaces were social distancing may not be possible.
- Social distancing: In addition to face masks/cloth face coverings, people should make every effort to stay 6 feet from other people.
- Cleaning: Disinfectants, hand sanitizer and other supplies will be available across campus. Students and faculty will both play a role in disinfecting and keeping surfaces in classrooms clean.
- Mandatory Student COVID-19 Training in Blackboard: : All students will be expected to complete a COVID-19 training module before coming to campus. All employees are completing a similar training because it will take all of us adhering to the protocols and parameters to continue our activities.
- Health Monitoring and Symptom Screening: Students must use the university’s COVID-19 Daily Symptom Checker to assist in self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials are also working to review each course and decide how instruction will be handled. Classes will be taken face-to-face, hybrid, remote, or online.
The university says an increase in COVID-19 cases will result in “drastic restrictions.”
