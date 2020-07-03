Patients face hours-long wait time for COVID-19 testing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As coronavirus cases surge across the Mid-South, lines to get tested for COVID-19 are increasing. Wait times near nine hours have been reported.
WMC Action News 5 heard from a viewer who went to the drive-thru test site at Baptist East Hospital in East Memphis on Friday, July 3rd. The line of cars was so long, it wrapped around the hospital campus and stretched back toward I-240. The viewer told us he waited 8 hours and 49 minutes to get his test. He said other drivers were running out of gas while waiting. Some had no air-conditioning in their cars and sweated it out. His advice: make sure you have a full tank of gas if you decide to get tested there.
We reached out to Baptist for a statement. Ayoka Pond, Director of Public Relations at Baptist Memorial Healthcare told us:
“COVID-19 testing is so important, and Baptist is committed to testing as many people as we can. We ask that those who come to our facilities for testing be patient because the wait time can be several hours long, and it can take several days to get results.”
Baptist DeSoto offers testing as well, as do several Baptist minor medical centers.
To find a location near you, click here.
There are also dozens of Community Testing Sites, including Walgreens, CVS and Tiger Lane, that offer free coronavirus testing.
To find a location near you, check the Shelby County Health Department website.
