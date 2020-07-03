Patients face hours-long wait time for COVID-19 testing

WMC Action News 5 heard from a viewer who went to the drive-thru test site at Baptist East Hospital in East Memphis on Friday, July 3rd. The line of cars was so long, it wrapped around the hospital campus and stretched back toward I-240. The viewer told us he waited 8 hours and 49 minutes to get his test. He said other drivers were running out of gas while waiting. Some had no air-conditioning in their cars and sweated it out. His advice: make sure you have a full tank of gas if you decide to get tested there.