SCSO reporting 10 additional COVID-19 cases among employees, 8 detainees in isolation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has had a total of 169 detainees and 96 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the virus made its way to the Mid-South in March.
SCSO says 161 detainees and 65 employees have all recovered from the coronavirus.
Eight detainees are currently isolated from the general population in connection to the virus. Officials say there have been 10 additional employees to test positive within the last week.
There are currently no hospitalizations.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.