Shelby County reports highest weekly COVID-19 positivity rate and highest single-day case increase so far

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County’s COVID-19 cases continue their climb as the health department reports its highest weekly positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic.
Last week, the COVID-19 testing positivity rate was 12.7 percent, up from 10.4 percent the week before and the sixth week of increases.
The Shelby County Health Department announced 442 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the county’s highest single-day increase thus far.
More than 11,000 Shelby County residents have contracted the coronavirus. There are 3,725 active cases as of Friday.
SCHD reports a recovery rate of 64.5 percent so far with a 1.8-percent death rate.
The health department continues to track outbreaks at 13 long-term care facilities in the county while another 13 are now resolved. So far, 66 people have died as a result of those outbreaks.
The Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force has scheduled a Friday news conference to discuss this latest case increase. We will stream it live here at noon.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.