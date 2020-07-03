Washington Redskins will review team’s name after FedEx asks for change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Washington Redskins says they “will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name” after renewed calls for a change.
On Thursday, Memphis-based FedEx asked the team to change its name following requests from investment firms and shareholders to terminate a combined $260 billion worth of sponsorships over the name.
“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” reads a statement from a FedEx spokesperson.
FedEx sponsors the stadium where the Redskins plan in Landover, Maryland. FedEx president and CEO Fred Smith has been a minority team owner since 2003.
The Redskins released a statement Friday, citing recent events around the country and community feedback.
“This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks,” reads the statement. “We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.”
The statement also included comments from owner Dan Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera.
“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” said Snyder.
“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” said Rivera.
