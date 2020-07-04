Isolated rain & storm chances but not a washout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Heat and humidity will stay cranked on high unless you get a shower or storm to cool temperatures. Isolated showers and storms will continue to develop through afternoon and evening. So not everyone will see rain. Rain chances will go down significantly by 9 PM. Tomorrow, another round of showers and storms in the afternoon along with more heat and humidity.
THE REST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. High: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Light to Calm.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slightly higher chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values will top out near 100 degrees. Lows will fall into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies and light winds.
NEXT WEEK: A stationary front parked along the Gulf coast will keep plenty of moisture across the Mid-South. The heating of the day combined with the moisture-laden air mass will keep our pattern more active and with higher chances of showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Expect chances of rain and storms especially in the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to 90 lows in the low to mid 70s all three days. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s, along with afternoon showers and storms possible.
