Isolated rain & storm chances but not a washout

NEXT WEEK: A stationary front parked along the Gulf coast will keep plenty of moisture across the Mid-South. The heating of the day combined with the moisture-laden air mass will keep our pattern more active and with higher chances of showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Expect chances of rain and storms especially in the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 80s to 90 lows in the low to mid 70s all three days. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s. Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s, along with afternoon showers and storms possible.