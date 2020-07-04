Tracking heat, humidity & isolated storms

The heat and humidity will continue to be preset through the holiday weekend. We will also continue to see the chance for shower and storms each afternoon for the better part of the next week.
It will be a hot and muggy 4th of July across the Mid-South. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with northeast winds around 5 mph. Highs will soar into the lower to middle 90s this afternoon with heat index values reaching near 100 degrees. Isolated to pop-up showers and storms will be possible again this afternoon, with a few storms packing a punch as they move across the Mid-South. Tonight, we will see skies remain partly cloudy across the region with light winds and lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances should diminish tonight as we lose the heating of the day.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. High: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Middle to upper 70s. Winds: Light to Calm.
SUNDAY: Tomorrow is looking much the same as today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching into the lower to middle 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees. We will again see widely isolated showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Lows will fall into the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies and light winds.
NEXT WEEK: An area of Low Pressure will form along a stalled boundary across the southeast to start the week ahead. That will give us decent rain and storm chances each day from Monday through Wednesday. Monday expect rain and storms in the afternoon hours with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday expect rain and storm chances in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle to lower 70s. Wednesday expect rain and storms in the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with a small chance for rain and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s, along with afternoon showers and storms possible.
