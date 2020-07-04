Tracking heat, humidity & isolated storms

NEXT WEEK: An area of Low Pressure will form along a stalled boundary across the southeast to start the week ahead. That will give us decent rain and storm chances each day from Monday through Wednesday. Monday expect rain and storms in the afternoon hours with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday expect rain and storm chances in the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle to lower 70s. Wednesday expect rain and storms in the afternoon with highs near 90 degrees and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with a small chance for rain and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s. Friday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 90s, along with afternoon showers and storms possible.