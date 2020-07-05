Gov. Tate Reeves takes shot at ‘liberal media,’ blames protests for rise in COVID cases

“I don’t think the governor or anyone else can for certain blame the increased number of COVID-19 cases on protests around the nation or in Mississippi. There are numerous reasons why an increase would occur as more people returned to work, resumed outdoor activities and most states opened up again after being shut down as a preventative measure. Therefore when people re-emerged from the shutdown more people mingled and crowds gathered in many places and socializing began again. When that happened and more testing across the country ramped up, as it did in Mississippi, the numbers increased. I trust media professionals with their assessments since they are trained to be factual and won’t dare to condemn them for doing the tough job and informing the American people with facts.”