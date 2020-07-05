Staying hot & humid along with daily storm chances

NEXT WEEK: A stationary front will be parked along the Gulf coast and will keep plenty of moisture across the Mid-South. The heating of the day combined with the moisture-laden air mass will keep our pattern more active and with slightly higher chances of showers and storms Tuesday and possibly through Thursday. Expect chances of rain and storms especially in the afternoon hours each day with highs in the upper 80s to 90 and lows in the low to mid 70s through Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.