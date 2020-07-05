Staying hot & humid along with daily storm chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Isolated showers and storms will continue to develop through this evening. Tonight partly cloudy with a stray shower or storm possible overnight. Tomorrow, more of the same, hot & humid with chances of showers & storms in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: Mid to upper 70s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s and heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. Wind: SE -5 mph.
NEXT WEEK: A stationary front will be parked along the Gulf coast and will keep plenty of moisture across the Mid-South. The heating of the day combined with the moisture-laden air mass will keep our pattern more active and with slightly higher chances of showers and storms Tuesday and possibly through Thursday. Expect chances of rain and storms especially in the afternoon hours each day with highs in the upper 80s to 90 and lows in the low to mid 70s through Thursday. Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 70s.
WEEKEND: It will remain hot and humid for this upcoming weekend with chances of showers and storms both days in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.
