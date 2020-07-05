Mid-South states added to Chicago’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO (WMC) - Chicago is ordering travelers from 15 states, including the Mid-South, to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving to the city in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Emergency Travel Order was issued on Thursday, directing anyone entering or returning to Chicago from states experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases to quarantine from the time of last contact within that state.
This includes both Chicago residents returning from travel to a designated state, and travelers arriving in Chicago from a designated state.
The following states have been added to the emergency travel order:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
The order will go into effect on Monday, July 6, at 12:01 a.m.
