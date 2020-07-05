Tracking more heat & humidity, along with isolated storms for Sunday

Heat and humidity will continue to be noticeable for Sunday. We are also tracking more showers and storms this afternoon into the evening hours.
Expect another hot and humid day across the Mid-South. Highs will soar into the lower 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Heat index values will again reach into the upper 90s near 100 by the afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the southeast today around 5 mph. Isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening, all thanks to the heat and humidity in place for Sunday. Tonight, lows will dip into the middle 70s with light winds and mainly cloudy skies. A lingering shower cannot be ruled out tonight along with patchy fog.
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Rain: 30%. Highs: Lower to middle 90s. Winds: Southeast around 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Lows: Middle to lower 70s. Winds: Light to Calm.
NEXT WEEK: A stalled boundary to our south will provide better rain chances for the start to the week ahead. Expect showers and storms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday along with mainly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Tuesday is looking much the same, with highs int he upper 80s and lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday we are looking at highs near 90 degrees and lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances look to lower by Thursday and remain that way for Friday. Highs to end the week will be back in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday looks to be partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon showers and storms along with highs in the lower 90s.
