Tracking more heat & humidity, along with isolated storms for Sunday

NEXT WEEK: A stalled boundary to our south will provide better rain chances for the start to the week ahead. Expect showers and storms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday along with mainly cloudy skies. Highs Monday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Tuesday is looking much the same, with highs int he upper 80s and lows in the middle 70s. Wednesday we are looking at highs near 90 degrees and lows in the middle 70s. Rain chances look to lower by Thursday and remain that way for Friday. Highs to end the week will be back in the lower 90s with lows in the upper 70s.