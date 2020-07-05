Tuesday last day to register to vote in Aug. 6 elections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Aug. 6 elections in Tennessee are one month away and the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday.
Primary elections for state and federal offices will be held on Aug. 6.
Voters will decide the Democratic and Republican nominees for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives, as well as their party's nominee for seats in the Tennessee State Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives.
The winners will advance to November.
Aug. 6 is also the general election for Shelby County.
Races on the ballot this year include Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk, five Shelby County Schools board seats, and municipal judge for the Town of Collierville.
Tuesday, July 7 is the final day to register to vote in the Aug. 6 elections.
With that deadline in mind, the Memphis Urban League Young Professionals hosted a voter registration drive on Sunday.
Organizers say the "Drive for Justice" is their response to everything going on right now, including COVID-19, racism, police brutality, and everyday challenges.
The event also featured a peaceful motorcade protest and Census drive.
Early voting for the Aug. 6 elections will take place from Friday, July 17 - Saturday, Aug. 1.
If you plan to vote absentee, the last day to request a ballot is Thursday, July 30, but Shelby County Elections Administrator Linda Phillips says you don't want to wait that long.
"Because if you wait until July 30th, which is seven days prior to the election, it's pretty unlikely that you're going to get the ballot and you're going to have time to mail it back to us," said Phillips.
Election officials are expecting a higher than normal volume of mail-in ballot requests this year because of concerns about the coronavirus and voting in person.
According to the Nashville Tennessean, about 57,000 voters have asked for a mail-in ballot this year, including more than 7,000 in Shelby County, which is higher than the record set in November 2008.
There are two ways to get an absentee ballot form: Call the Shelby County Election Commission at 901-222-6800 and get it mailed. You can also download the form online at ShelbyVote.com.
