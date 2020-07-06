Another round of heavy rain this afternoon

A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will stay dry for the morning commute. Rain chances will be higher this afternoon as heat and humidity fuel thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. With high humidity and temperatures around 90 degrees, the heat index will be around 100. Rain will end after sunset and it will be dry tonight, but it will stay cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to mid-70s.