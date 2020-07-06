Another round of heavy rain this afternoon

A stray shower will be possible this morning, but most of the area will stay dry for the morning commute. Rain chances will be higher this afternoon as heat and humidity fuel thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could have heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. With high humidity and temperatures around 90 degrees, the heat index will be around 100. Rain will end after sunset and it will be dry tonight, but it will stay cloudy. Overnight lows will drop into the lower to mid-70s.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 90. Winds will be southeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 74. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With an upper-level weather system sitting near the area through mid-week, there will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. We will also see more clouds over the next few days. Unfortunately, this weather feature will not bring us any cooler air and it will remain muggy all week. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees through Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain chances will drop down for the weekend and only afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.