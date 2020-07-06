Convicted rapist sentenced to life in prison without parole

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man who was on parole for a 1994 murder has been sentenced to life in prison for rape, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.
Weirich says back in March, 42-year-old Sean Rainer was convicted for the 2015 abduction and rape of a young woman and was given two consecutive life sentences in prison without the possibility of parole Monday.
The DA’s office says the incident happened on April 17, 2015. The young woman was walking near an Airways intersection when she was forced into a truck by Rainer.
He then drove the victim to an apartment complex near the intersection of Hacks Cross Road and Winchester Road where he raped her. She was eventually able to escape. Weirich says someone at the complex saw the woman and called the police.
Rainer was arrested after the victim was able to point him out to law enforcement. He had fallen asleep in his truck outside of the apartment gate.
Rainer was previously sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of an Orange Mound man and wounding his girlfriend in 1994. He was paroled after serving less than a third of his sentence, according to Weirich.
