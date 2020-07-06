Gov. Reeves doubles down on COVID-19 blame, says media ‘ignored virus’ during protests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he is isolating as he awaits the results of his COVID-19 test.
Reeves was in touch with at least one House member who tested positive for the virus last week, including Speaker Phillip Gunn.
Sunday, Reeves took to social media to blame protesters for the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi--something State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs has previously refuted.
Reeves doubled down on these comments Monday. He says “the media” only paid attention to protests around the country while coronavirus cases continued to rise. He is upset that blame is not placed upon the “thousands and thousands” of protesters for a spike in cases.
Reeves took to Facebook live in lieu of a formal press briefing. Watch below:
Reeves said he and health officials are monitoring the rising numbers. He wanted to have all executive orders expired in the state by July 1, but that has since been moved back indefinitely. The goal is still to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“Our goal is that every Mississippian that can get better with quality care gets that quality care,” Reeves said.
