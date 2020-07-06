Hot & humid all week, but there will be a few showers & storms too

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light east wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a light and variable wind and highs near 90.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms each day. Afternoon highs will be near 90 with lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an afternoon shower or storm and highs in the lower 90s with lows in the mid 70s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm and high temperatures in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms along with highs in the low 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.
