Lafayette Co. supervisors vote unanimously to keep Confederate statue on Oxford Court Square

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Confederate statue on Court Square in Oxford will remain right where it has stood since 1907 after a unanimous vote Monday night by the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors.
One supervisor said that ”it’s not a statue of Robert E. Lee or Nathan Bedford Forrest” but a monument to the soldiers from Lafayette County who didn’t make it home from the Civil War.
The Board of Supervisors added the Confederate monument question to its agenda Monday after calls to remove the statue from inside and outside the community.
“I love you guys, I swear I do, but I want you to know this board has struggled to do what we needed to do to make the right decision,” said Miek Roberts, Lafayette County supervisor president. “I’m not --- but I know not everyone is going to agree we made the right decision.”
Confederate monuments in multiple cities have become targets of protests including those in Richmond, Virginia.
All the protests in Oxford have been peaceful.
