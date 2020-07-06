Mayor Harris signs lease for new Shelby Co. Health Dept. building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mayor of Shelby County made a major announcement Monday morning.
Mayor Lee Harris tweeted a picture of him signing a lease for a new building for the Shelby County Health Department.
The new building will house the 141 new hires for Shelby County’s COVID-19 response. He added the expansion will allow them to broaden public health capacity and improve to reduce the spread of the virus.
New positions include administrative staff, strike teams, epidemiologists, nurses, case investigators, enforcement and compliance investigators, data entry and training personnel, testing teams, and more.
The new office will be located in the 2600 block of Dividend Dr. near Mill Branch Road and Nonconnah Boulevard.
