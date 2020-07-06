Mayor Harris signs lease for new Shelby Co. Health Dept. building

Mayor Lee Harris signs lease for new building for SCHD (Source: Twitter)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mayor of Shelby County made a major announcement Monday morning.

Mayor Lee Harris tweeted a picture of him signing a lease for a new building for the Shelby County Health Department.

The new building will house the 141 new hires for Shelby County’s COVID-19 response. He added the expansion will allow them to broaden public health capacity and improve to reduce the spread of the virus.

New positions include administrative staff, strike teams, epidemiologists, nurses, case investigators, enforcement and compliance investigators, data entry and training personnel, testing teams, and more.

“Broadening our public health capacity is an essential part of our strategy to help prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus in Shelby County. This expansion is an enormous task, and that’s why we are grateful to our Commissioners for moving this task forward.”
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris
“I would like to thank the Shelby County Board of Commissioners for supporting this expansion. The health department is fully committed to responding to the current public health crisis occurring in our communities; however, we know that our current staffing capacity is limited. The purpose of this expansion is to add needed support, which will allow us to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of all in Shelby County.”
Shelby County Health Department Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter
“In preparation for the COVID-19 response ramp up, the human resources department has partnered closely with the health department to; identify recruitment sources, establish interview teams, and develop a project plan to ensure effective and efficient staffing of these critical positions.”
Shelby County Human Resources Administrator Steven Massie

The new office will be located in the 2600 block of Dividend Dr. near Mill Branch Road and Nonconnah Boulevard.

