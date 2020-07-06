Mid-South business headlines: A look into Memphis businesses receiving Payment Protection Program loans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Businesses have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and many continue to work to survive the pandemic.
WMC Action News 5 took a look at some of the Mid-South businesses that used the Payment Protection Program loans with Memphis Business Journal Editor-in-Chief Greg Akers.
MBJ reporting uncovered nearly 1,800 Shelby County companies that received Paycheck Protection Program loans to stay afloat, including Elvis Presley Enterprises, operators of Graceland and the Elvis attractions across the street from the King’s mansion.
EPE received loans in the $2 million to $5 million category to help retain 250 jobs.
Akers says health care companies along with private and charter schools were among those to receive million as well:
- The West Clinic
- Memphis Orthopedic Group
- Campbell Clinic
- St. Mary’s Episcopal School
- Memphis University School
- St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School
- Christian Brothers High School
“Just so many restaurants, so many small businesses that we all use for our home services and auto dealers,” said Akers. “Just across the board, so many companies applied for and so many received a significant amount of many to save a lot of jobs.”
In the Memphis Business Journal’s story regarding local businesses and PPP loans, you can scroll through the many employers that received these funds and you might be surprised to see a large number of churches of all denominations and non-profits of all kinds, as well as law firms and nearly every kind of employer you can imagine.
The newspaper group and others sued for full disclosure by the Small Business Administration and so we only know the general ballpark of dollars each business received.
This program was originally meant for small businesses but some big one companies are receiving millions in this program. One question the remains is will the businesses who received loans have to repay them.
“Very possibly not. It depends on how well they’ve been able to stick with the regulations -- the requirements that they had if they accept the money,” said Akers.
He says the program is centered around retaining employees and ensuring that companies don’t have to lay off employees.
“If they can show that they didn’t do that or that they hired back those that they had already laid off, then very likely this loan is going to be forgiven for them,” said Akers. “If they could not make it, if they had to go bankrupt for example and they couldn’t hang on, they’re going to have to pay it back. It’s a low-interest rate but they will have to pay that money back to the U.S. government.”
You can find this story and more online at MemphisBusinessJournal.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.