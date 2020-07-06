Mississippi governor self-isolates after contact with COVID-19 positive lawmaker

MISSISSIPPI (WMC) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating several cases of COVID-19 among Mississippi lawmakers.
Gov. Tate Reeves says he's now under self-quarantine after coming into contact with one of those lawmakers.
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn took to Facebook on Sunday to announce he had tested positive for the virus.
"Last week, I was in close proximity to an individual, one of our House members who has tested positive. So I felt like I needed to go get myself tested, just because I have been with this person, and this morning I was informed that I too have tested positive for COVID," said Gunn.
Gunn is among several lawmakers with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. He appeared last week with Reeves at the signing ceremony for the bill to change the state flag.
After Reeves signed the bill, he stood up to greet Gunn.
“Life threw us a curveball over the weekend,” said Reeves.
Though he did not mention Gunn by name, Reeves announced Monday he was going into self-quarantine after coming into contact with a lawmaker who tested positive.
"We believe that it was smart to self-isolate. We believe that it was smart to go to the doctor and get a test for COVID-19 for myself and for my family," Reeves said.
Reeves says this should serve as a reminder that the virus is real and very contagious. The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 357 new cases on Monday, along with three new deaths.
More than 31,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Mississippi. More than 1,100 have died.
Health officials have confirmed 1,620 cases in DeSoto County, the second-highest total of any county in the state.
Sixteen people have died in DeSoto County, according to state health data.
Statewide, 609 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Data shows 165 are in the intensive care unit and 98 are on ventilators.
There are 216 others in the hospital with suspected cases of COVID-19.
Reeves says he has no desire to shut businesses back down but will take action if hospitalizations continue to rise.
The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs has previously refuted those claims.
Reeves said he will remain in self-quarantine until his test results come back.
