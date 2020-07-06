Multiple people shot, one dead after event in Arkansas

HELENA WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Police are still searching for a suspect after multiple people were shot during an event in Helena, West-Helena Arkansas.
On July 5 around 10:23 p.m., officers were called to 1200 block of Oakland Street at the Helena Barber and Beauty shop.
According to the 911 call, multiple people were shot in the parking lot. Four people were taken to the hospital, according to police.
One man was pronounced dead at the hospital, another man was airlifted to Regional One in extremely critical condition.
A man and woman were also treated at the hospital and later released, according to officers.
Witnesses told police the event was held by a rapper named Freddie Gladney Jr., also know as “Bankroll Freddie.” Police said while people were leaving, shots were fired into the crowd.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is leading the case.
Police have not identified the victim killed or individuals that were injured at this time. No suspect information is available.
If you have any information on this case, please contact the Helena West-Helena Police Department at 870-572-3441.
