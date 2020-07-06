Parents must choose learning option for SCS students before July 18

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has assembled a survey for parents to choose learning options for students for the 2020-21 fall semester.
All parents must select a learning option between July 6 through July 18 in PowerSchool. If a learning option has not been selected by the deadline, students will automatically be enrolled for the in-school option.
- Daily in-class, teacher-led instruction
- Enhanced health & safety protocols in class & on buses (increased cleaning, mask usage, social distancing & more)
- Reduced class sizes & group interaction
- Frequent handwashing & hand sanitizer access
- Live online teacher-led instruction every day
- Digital devices provided for students without a device at home
- Support services available (ex. IEP meetings, ESL support, social-emotional support, etc.)
- Limited availability of extracurricular programs & activities with on-campus participation
Parents can log on to PowerSchool and click “2020-21 Learning Options” to pick their choice. If you have forgotten the login information for PowerSchool, click the “Forgot Username or Password?” link, and use the email address for your account to recover your info. Or call (901) 416-5300 for further assistance.
If you are a new student with SCS, email ichoose@scsk12.org to request a PowerSchool account for 2020-21 registration.
SCS leaders have also announced they are considering August 31 as the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.
While some parents know what option they are going to choose, but others still have concerns. “There’s so many questions I have, I don’t know,” said Jason Whitworth.
Whitworth said he was initially for option one because he wants his son, who is a senior to enjoy his last year, but he’s questioning if that will even be possible with social distancing guidelines.
“You know what kind of social interaction experience are you actually having anyway? What’s the benefit you’re getting out of it?” said Whitworth.
