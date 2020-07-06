SCS reentry plan presents questions about safe transportation options for students, parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For parents of the thousands of Shelby County Schools students who typically take the bus to school, the coronavirus pandemic presents an added level of concern.
It’s an extra choice many parents have to make once they’ve opted to send the kids back to campus -- have their children continue riding the bus or find another option.
The SCS reentry Plan goes into detail about bussing.
According to the plan, buses will be cleaned and disinfected between routes and at the end of each day.
Students who ride the bus will be required to wear a mask, an item the district says should be added to every family’s back-to-school supply list.
Students will also undergo temperature checks at school each day and the threshold for going to class is 100.4 degrees.
District officials say they understand that students can get hot standing around waiting for the bus.
If the child has an elevated temperature on the first check a second reading will be done before the child is sent to an isolation room.
You may remember, the district recently surveyed members of the community about returning to school this fall including questions about transportation.
About 81% of families who responded said they can provide transportation to all of their children.
Drop-off and pick-up procedures could be different for each school which could mean staggered drop-off and dismissal schedules.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.