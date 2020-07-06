Shelby County Schools announces S.A.F.E. Re-Entry Plan for 2021-21 school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s largest school district released its plan Monday for the new school year with consideration for the ongoing pandemic.
Shelby County Schools’ S.A.F.E. (Strategic Action for Flexible Education) Re-Entry Plan was created with input from educators and families following guidance from health officials, the school board and experts who serve on the Re-Entry Task Force.
From July 6 to July 18, parents can choose from two learning options for the fall semester via PowerSchool -- a full in-school option and a full virtual option.
If parents do not choose by July 18, the student is automatically enrolled in the in-school option.
Parents can re-evaluate their choices after the fall semester.
The 2020-21 school year begins Aug. 31 pending board approval. The start date is based on Gov. Bill Lee’s extended state of emergency that ends Aug. 29.
During the new school year:
- Everyone in all buildings and on buses must wear a face mask. Requirements may change over time.
- Social distancing will be practiced at schools and in central office buildings. The district will make necessary modifications to ensure social distancing.
- All students will be given a digital device and internet support as needed. Devices will be distributed in early July based on grade level.
- SCS will not administer or require COVID-19 tests for teachers or students, but there will be regular temperature checks.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.