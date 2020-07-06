TS Eduoard is weakening meanwhile watching an area in the Gulf

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Edouard became the earliest fifth named storm in the Atlantic. The previous record was held by Emily. Emily was formed July 12, 2005 and was a Category 5 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Edouard isn’t any threat to land and is expected to lose its tropical characteristics later today.
Winds within Edouard were up to 45 mph. No big changes in strength are anticipated.
The National Hurricane has highlighted another area to watch that’s a lot closer to home. An area of low pressure along the Gulf is weak right now but if could get more organized in the days to come.
In the next 48 hours it has a low chance (10% chance) of strengthening but in five days the National Hurricane Center gives it a 40% of becoming more organized and possibly becoming a tropical depression.
There is another tropical wave that is being monitored a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands but development looks very unlikely. It could bring downpours, gusty wind and heavy surf to some of the Caribbean Islands.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved