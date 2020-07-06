Typical summertime weather pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Off and on clouds will give way to isolated showers or storms this afternoon. It’s almost impossible to predict where any one storm will develop, so be prepared for heavy rain and lightning at any time. As with the last few days, some areas won’t see a single drop. With high humidity and temperatures around 90 degrees, the heat index will be around 100. Winds will be east around 5 mph. Any showers or storms will end after sunset.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With an upper-level weather system sitting near the area through mid-week, there will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. We will also see more clouds over the next few days. Unfortunately, this weather feature will not bring us any cooler air and it will remain muggy all week. High temperatures will be around 90 degrees through Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain chances will drop down for the weekend and only an afternoon pop-up shower will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.