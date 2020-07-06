Typical summertime weather pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Off and on clouds will give way to isolated showers or storms this afternoon. It’s almost impossible to predict where any one storm will develop, so be prepared for heavy rain and lightning at any time. As with the last few days, some areas won’t see a single drop. With high humidity and temperatures around 90 degrees, the heat index will be around 100. Winds will be east around 5 mph. Any showers or storms will end after sunset.