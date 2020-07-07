Arkansas State University commencement will happen at football stadium

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University will conduct its upcoming commencement ceremonies at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Chancellor Kelly Damphousse emailed the university community on Monday with plans for the upcoming commencement.
Normally, Arkansas State conducts its commencement ceremony at First National Bank Area; however, due to physical distancing requirements, the ceremonies will take place at Centennial Bank Stadium.
A-State will hold the 2020 Summer Commencement on Friday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.
The postponed 2020 Spring Commencement will follow on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m.
Graduates will be seated six feet apart on the football field with the commencement stage under the video board.
Limited seating is available. Guests will sit in the stands.
Each graduate is only allowed to have four guests attend the ceremony, with the deadline to request tickets set for July 24.
Everyone in attendance must wear a face-covering when entering and exiting the stadium.
Once seated, you can remove your mask.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.