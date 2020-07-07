Blackout Day 2020 encourages Black people to flex economic power, support Black-owned businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday is Blackout Day 2020, an event started on social media encouraging Black people across the country to show their economic power by not spending any money unless it’s with a Black-owned business.
All across social media, people are posting about Blackout Day 2020. As a protest of racial inequality, on June 7, every Black person in the country is encouraged to not spend any money, unless it’s with a Black-owned business.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” said Eric Brinson, co-owner of Brinson’s.
Brinson is the co-owner of Brinson’s restaurant in Downtown Memphis where his family has been cooking for 20 years. He says focusing on supporting locally-owned, Black businesses during the pandemic is incredibly important.
According to International Business Times, 40% of Black-owned businesses closed in April compared to 17% of white-owned businesses.
“Taking advantage of the moment, this spotlight is much needed,” said Brinson. “A wonderful way of supporting. A wonderful example of community.”
“It’s a start in the right direction,” said Brian Harris, Memphis black business advocate.
Harris is a community organizer in Memphis who strongly supports Black-owned businesses. He says studies show that dollars earned by Black people often don’t make it back into their local communities.
“If you look at statistics, Black people, we spend about $1.3 trillion annually and only 2% of that money is circulating back to the Black community which is a very small percentage,” he said.
Brinson and Harris say Blackout Day will reveal the combined economic power Black Americans have and shine a spotlight on economic inequality.
“I think everybody involved will be able to get some long term business out of this,” said Brinson.
“My prayer is that this reaches beyond a day and turns into a movement that is consistent,” said Harris.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.