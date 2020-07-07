Clinic offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local clinic is offering free coronavirus testing in the Memphis area.
Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis will offer free drive-thru testing on July 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The testing will be at 3885 Tchulahoma Road in Oakhaven.
Appointments are not required but highly recommended by the clinic. Everyone is also encouraged to bring your I.D. and insurance card to the testing site.
Call (901) 306-5433 to schedule an appointment.
