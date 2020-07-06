Dry this morning, but thunderstorms possible this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry with temperatures in the 70s this morning. We will once again have a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms could have heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Storms will start developing after 1 pm and will end by sunset. With some sunshine today, high temperatures will climb into the lower 90s. Low temperatures will drop into the mid-70s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 30%. High: 92. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 75. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: With a weather system sitting near the Mid-South, we will have a chance for afternoon rain over the next few days. We will start to dry out on Friday. It will stay hot and humid all week with high temperatures in the lower 90s through Friday.
WEEKEND: Rain chances will drop down for the weekend and only afternoon pop-up showers will be possible. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the triple digits. The heat index could exceed 105 on Saturday, so we may have our first heat advisory of the year.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
