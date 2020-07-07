A few more chances for rain then a hotter & drier pattern sets in

A stalled front just to our south will keep scattered showers & a few storms in the area for a couple more days followed by a surge in warm dry air from the west that will be in place for much of next week.

By Ron Childers | July 7, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT - Updated July 7 at 7:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated evening showers, a calm wind, and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and storms along with a light south wind and highs near 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few evening showers or storms, a calm wind, and lows in the mid 70s.

THIS WEEK: Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and with a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each day. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be hot and humid with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot, and mainly dry each day with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.