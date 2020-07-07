Grizzlies Brandon Clarke says ‘bubble’ should have college feel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA is just about ready for its restart. The Memphis Grizzlies are also preparing to play ‘Basketball in the Bubble’ down in Orlando, Florida.
Twenty-two NBA teams will gather in Orlando this week to open a three-week training camp for the eight-game sprint to the finish of the regular season.
Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke said he’s healthy and ready to go for the restart. The Rookie All-Star said having every team sequestered in Orlando will be interesting, but he’s most looking forward to reuniting with his teammates after only having individual workouts the last few weeks.
“Y’know, it’s kinda gonna be like we’re back on campus like college, y’know?” said Clarke. “And we have a bunch of young guys too, so it’s fit our youth well. We’re super close as a team. And I don’t see why we can’t just grow closer during this time... We’re gonna be in this bubble for a very long time, so it’s nice that we’re friends.”
Clarke is among the top field goal percentage shooters in the association at better than 62 percent overall - 40 percent from three-point land. He said he’s successfully rehabbed a quadriceps injury which put him out the two weeks before the coronavirus hit back in March.
