Health dept. orders bars to close, restaurants to reduce hours as COVID-19 cases rise in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has added a new restriction to the health directive.
Effective Wednesday at midnight, bars will shut down in Shelby County. The SCHD also said restaurants will shut down at 10:00 p.m.
Director Haushalter added gyms could be forced to shut down again as well.
The SCHD will also request regular staff testing in nursing homes & work with corrections for weekly staff testing, according to Haushalter.
Tuesday morning, Shelby County reported the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. Haushalter said this is very concerning to the health department.
Haushalter said numbers have trended upward since Memorial Day. The reproductive rate is at 1.2 and that number needs to be below 1. The positivity rate this past week was well over 12 and needs to be below ten.
