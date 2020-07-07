Jonas Valanciunas says Grizzlies building for future

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jonas Valanciunas is not far behind Clarke as a marksman, among the best in the association.
Most of the big seven-foot Lithuanian’s hoops come via the power game inside. Valancius averaging a double-double 15 points and eleven boards on 59 percent shooting.
JV said he used the off time caused by the coronavirus to improve his cooking technique, and also study ways to keep improving this team for the future.
“So we got to build on what we were doing. " Valanciunas said. “The fast break.. moving the ball. Banging. We had it going, and we have to build on that.”
The Grizzlies leave for Orlando, Florida Wednesday. Their first game in the bubble is against the Portland Trail Blazers on July 31.
