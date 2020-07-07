Mahomes agrees to righest contract in sports history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - To the NFL where the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are making Patrick Mahomes feel like Moneyybagg Yo!
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport, Mahomes and KC agreeing on a 10-year extension that could pay him up to $503 million. That is the richest deal in all of the pro sports.
But, a closer look shows only $477 million is guaranteed. The big let down is if Mahomes gets injured, then he only gets $140 million. What a shame.
By comparison, Mike Trout of Major League Baseball is set to make $426 Million, with all of it guaranteed.
