Mayor of Oxford, Miss. adds restrictions on indoor social gatherings
(Source: Photo credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for the Texas Tribune)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | July 7, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT - Updated July 7 at 10:01 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The mayor of Oxford, Mississippi announced new restrictions on indoor social gatherings.

According to a Facebook post by Mayor Robyn Tannehill, indoor social gatherings will go back to phase I. Ten people if social distancing cannot be done and 20 people if you can social distance.

Update on Monday, July 6th The Board of Aldermen met this morning to review data, discuss Serving Oxford Safely Plan and to meet with department heads. Indoor social gatherings will go back to Phase I - 10 people if social distancing cannot be done and 20 people if you can social distance. Face coverings will continue to be required in all businesses. We know everyone is tired of the battle. We can't throw in the towel now! We are stronger together.

Posted by Robyn Tannehill for Mayor of Oxford on Monday, July 6, 2020

Face coverings will also continue to be required in all businesses.

Tannehill ended her statement by saying, “We know everyone is tired of the battle. We can’t throw in the towel now! We are stronger together.”

As of July 6, 393 coronavirus cases and four deaths have been confirmed in Lafayette County, according to the Mississippi Department of Health. More than 31,000 presumed positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed across Mississippi.

