Memphis City Council debates where MPD officers can live

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police reform has been a hot topic in Shelby County since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Tuesday, the Memphis City Council will debate a proposal that determines where police can live.
Police residency is an old issue that is being brought up again in light of discussions on police reform.
Currently, Memphis police and firefighters have to live within Shelby County, but that could change with a police residency referendum on the November ballot.
If it passes, officers can live in a neighboring county, or 50 miles away.
Some council members do not want to see that referendum on the ballot saying this referendum will take away from the city's fight for more accountability and local policing.
Other council members think this decision should still be up to voters.
Memphis City Council members will also discuss a resolution that would declare racism a public health crisis. The Shelby County Commission passed a similar resolution earlier this summer.
