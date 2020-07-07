Memphis mayor extends state of emergency amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has signed an executive order extending the state of emergency for the Bluff City as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The state of emergency order, which was originally issued on March 17, has been extended multiple times since the pandemic began and will be extended for another seven days according to the mayor’s order.
With Shelby County Health Department reporting 12,165 COVID-19 cases and at least 200 deaths caused by the virus Tuesday, health and city officials are concerned with the county’s positivity and hospitalization rate.
SCHD says workplace and community transmission is causing a spike in cases.
The health department has added a new restriction to the health directive calling all bars to shut down in Shelby County beginning Wednesday at midnight. Restaurants are ordered to shut down at 10 p.m.
They have also issued a mask ordinance for anyone over the age of two years old as another preventative measure.
