MSCEA president calls SCS reentry plan ‘whimsical and one-sided'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5 reached out to the Memphis Shelby County Education Association Monday night for comment regarding Shelby County Schools’ reentry plan.
MSCEA President Keith Williams calls the Shelby County Schools’ S.A.F.E. Re-Entry Plan “whimsical and one-sided.”
”There is trepidation and we have many concerns about it,” he said. “The Union had nothing to do with the plan. It doesn’t provide enough support for online learning. There’s not enough scientific evidence or information from medical experts. And I don’t know why everyone can’t be tested for COVID-19.”
The SCS plan mandates masks for students and staff, but it does not require testing for the coronavirus, which would cost millions of dollars.
Williams says the district should use some of the $48.6 million in CARES Act funding the federal government awarded SCS.
The bulk of that money, according to SCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, is being used to pay for the laptops, tablets and internet connectivity for students.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.