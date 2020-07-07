Oxford mayor roles back guidelines for social gatherings, school district releases back to school plan

Update on Monday, July 6th The Board of Aldermen met this morning to review data, discuss Serving Oxford Safely Plan and to meet with department heads. Indoor social gatherings will go back to Phase I - 10 people if social distancing cannot be done and 20 people if you can social distance. Face coverings will continue to be required in all businesses. We know everyone is tired of the battle. We can't throw in the towel now! We are stronger together.