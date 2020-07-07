SCHD working to increase testing capacity as COVID-19 testing sites see full capacity utilization

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department officials say they’re working to add testing capacity as cases in the county have surged.
While officials reported early in the pandemic, full testing capacity was not being utilized by the public, some sites are now seeing nearly 100% utilization.
Leaders say hours have been scaled back as the temperatures have risen but given the uptick in cases, they will be working on offering more testing quickly.
“As it’s gotten hot, they’ve had to reduce their house because it’s so hot in the middle of the day,” said Shelby County Health Department DirectorAlisa Haushalter.”We’ll be doing a lot of planning tomorrow (Wednesday) and have some steps forward after tomorrow afternoon.”
Residents have also reported long wait times for tests as numbers of those infected have increased.
Health department officials say they will be in talks with the state of Tennessee to see about adding more state-sponsored testing events in Memphis to cope with demand.
