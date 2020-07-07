Shelby County Health Department clarifies mask order for children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The director of the Shelby County Health Department offered clarity Tuesday on the county’s new mask mandate.
Confusion about requirements for children persisted through the weekend.
When the health department first announced the order last Friday, officials said everyone older than 12 must wear a mask when in public. Then over the weekend, a health department spokesperson said officials misspoke and the order actually applies to children older than 2, which is reflected in the health directive posted on the SCHD website.
Come Tuesday, the health department director again said the order was for children older than 12.
When asked to clarify, Dr. Alisa Haushalter said the order posted on their website is incorrect.
“What is published online is not a correct reflection,” said Haushalter.
According to the health directive posted on SCHD’s website, exemptions include children 2 or younger; however, Haushalter explained Tuesday that children 12 and younger are exempt from the order.
“Anyone through the age of 2, it is not recommended for them to wear a mask,” said Haushalter. “As far as open and in the public, we are utilizing the recommendations of the state and CDC to say anybody above the age of 12 while out in the public should wear a mask.”
