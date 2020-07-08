Breakdown: How satellites have made a difference in forecasting

The other type is the polar satellite. This satellite operates at a lower altitude orbit (around 500 miles) that carries the satellite close to the North Pole and the South Pole around every 100 minutes. Polar orbits are able to measure the same location on the Earth two times per day. One of the limitations is this orbit is that the satellite can image a particular location only every 12 hours, and not continuously like the geostationary satellite. To rectify this, two satellites are placed into orbits at different times which have allows up to 6 hourly monitoring.