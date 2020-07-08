DeSoto County Schools releases Return-To-Learning Plan for 2020-21 school year

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The DeSoto County School Board has approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year that includes both remote and in-person learning options.
The district’s Return-To-Learning Plan includes guidelines for parents and school officials with consideration from the Centers for Disease Control, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education.
Desoto County will offer both traditional and full-time distance learning for the coming school year. Parents have until July 22 to apply for distance learning.
The plan warns of intermittent closures, urging parents to have plans that can be activated immediately.
The district says social distancing will be a challenge but they will make every effort when possible. Parents are encouraged to take their children to and from school and avoid buses when possible.
Other items of note include the elimination of the absence policy to encourage parents to keep their children home when sick, a nurse present on every campus and grab-and-go meals for virtual students.
At this time, masks are not required in Mississippi or DeSoto County but they are strongly encouraged.
