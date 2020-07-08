Gov. Bill Lee wants Nathan Bedford Forrest bust moved to museum

“The Nathan Bedford Forrest bust has spurred a heated debate that began long before this national ruckus on monuments that we’re seeing playing out today,” said Lee. “Since taking office in 2019, literally thousands of Tennesseans have reached out to me passionately on both sides of the issue regarding their opinions on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, and I know that they have done that for governors before me. This issue of the Forrest bust that’s been going on in this state for 40 years is very different than the destructive tide that swept the nation in recent weeks.”