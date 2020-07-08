Gov. Bill Lee wants Nathan Bedford Forrest bust moved to museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee says he believes the controversial Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at the Capitol should be moved to the Tennessee State Museum.
Speaking Wednesday, Lee said he’s asking the State Capitol Commission to consider whether its current placement allows for his full story and contribution to our history to be fully understood.
The governor said the commission meets Thursday to consider options for the bust, and it’s a meeting more than a year in the making.
“The Nathan Bedford Forrest bust has spurred a heated debate that began long before this national ruckus on monuments that we’re seeing playing out today,” said Lee. “Since taking office in 2019, literally thousands of Tennesseans have reached out to me passionately on both sides of the issue regarding their opinions on the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust, and I know that they have done that for governors before me. This issue of the Forrest bust that’s been going on in this state for 40 years is very different than the destructive tide that swept the nation in recent weeks.”
The commission’s authority over the bust is part of a process designed by the Tennessee General Assembly, Lee explained, with representative citizen appointees who use a framework to determine the historical figures on display in the Capitol of which there are nine.
Forrest was a Confederate general and former leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Lee said his bust sits opposite another Tennessean, a Union admiral by the name of David Farragut.
“In tandem, these two men represent the push and pull of our state’s history and the conflict that forged so much of our identity and the role that we have had in striving to become a more perfect union,” said Lee. “However, Forrest represents pain and suffering and brutal crimes committed against African Americans, and that pain is very real for many of our fellow Tennesseans.”
Lee said the bust is not just another Confederate symbol, there are reasons it has been controversial for decades.
The governor said he believes Forrest’s contribution to Tennessee is important and deserves to be displayed, written about and discussed, but he believes the state’s museum is a more appropriate place for it to be on display.
Last month, Tennessee state lawmakers voted to keep the bust.
