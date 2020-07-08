Grizzlies centers says no judging on who stays or goes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanchiunas is one of 17 Memphis players set to make the trip. While his teammates, so far, are all in, Valanciunas says everybody understands what’s at stake, besides basketball.
“Nobody knows how other person feels,” Valanciunas said, “and what they go through. So, as not to say, everybody has different shoes to fill, and different scenarios. No one is going to judge by opting out, opting in, doing stuff, what they feel is better to do. So, we in a tough situation. Nobody expected that, and nobody knows what to do.”
Players opting out of Orlando will not lose their roster spot with their respective teams. The Grizzlies head to the ‘bubble', Wednesday. Their first game of the re-start is July 31 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
