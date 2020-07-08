Helena-West Helena, Ark. issues mask ordinance

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The mayor of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas has issued a mask ordinance for all residents.
According to a Facebook post from Mayor Kevin Smith, the city council unanimously adopted the mask ordinance approved and vetted by Governor Hutchinson and the Arkansas Municipal League.
The ordinance encourages the use of face masks and social distancing. Businesses can also call local enforcement for their mask and distancing requirements if needed.
Council members are seeking funding from multiple sources to make masks more available to Helena-West Helena residents.
The mayor ended his statement by saying, “We must fight this together, as one people, with every weapon available, and pray medical science has a breakthrough. Thank you.”
