Ja Morant joins Hoop City pro day camp

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No high school basketball state tournaments, no summer AAU ball, what’s a top prep hooper to do?
Come to Memphis and take part in Hoop City Basketball Club’s Pro Day sessions. Even Grizzlies Point Guard Ja Morant stopped by to show off his hops and speak to the campers.
Some of the top players in the country are here getting instruction in drills, plus the opportunity to play games against other elite high school basketball stars. Nationally, players like 4-star Recruit JD Davison, a 6′3″ point guard out of Alabama, and Skyy Clark, a 5-star guard out of Brentwood, Academy in Nashville.
Plus, just about all the local talent, like Mike Miller’s son mason of Houston, Texas teammate T.J. Madlock, who’s Tiger assistant Coach Tony Madlock’s son, and Wooddale’s Jonathan Lawson, the Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year.
It was only three years ago Morant, the presumptive NBA Rookie of the Year, was in their shoes. “It’s always an honor to get invited to a camp like this.” Morant said. “Especially for me to be invited to come out and watch. I enjoyed it a lot. Gave them a message at the end to keep God first and continue to work on their game. Just be appreciative of everything they have in life right now.”
The Hoop City Basketball Pro Day game schedule starts Wednesday and runs through Thursday at FACS.
