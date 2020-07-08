3 killed after driver lost control, went airborne in Oakland, Tenn.

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are dead after a Tuesday evening crash in Oakland, Tenn.
First responders were called to Caitlin Drive and Warren Road around 8:30 Tuesday night in Fayette County.
Officers said a 2012 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Warren Road at a high rate of speed. Investigators said the driver lost control leaving the left side of the roadway, went airborne, and hit a tree. The vehicle also caught fire.
The driver Jordan Stephens, 20, passenger Hardin Bailey, 22, and the second passenger Luis Farnando Ortiz, 18, were pronounced dead on the scene.
